Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan who turns a year older today on January 10 has recently confirmed that Krrish 4 will happen real soon. Fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth installment of the superhero franchise. Hrithik's franchise has always managed to keep audiences hooked to the big screens. Krrish has been in the making for ten years now and fans cannot wait for the film to release on the big screens. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik seems to have given a special birthday gift to all his fans. He said that they should all get together and send out a little prayer. He even revealed that Krrish 4 they are stuck on one little technicality and the film will overcome it by year's end. He even assured his fans that Krrish 4 is in the pipeline.

Moreover, the Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik even shared interesting revelations about his upcoming film, Fighter. He recalled the experience of shooting with real fighter jets and said that they were around Indian Air Force when they shot in Sukhoi. Hrithik said that his experience was amazing.

Moreover, shared a glimpse of Krrish 4 on Twitter and tweeted saying, 'The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4' with a short video clip. was earlier announced in 2018 and his father had said that it would release on Christmas 2020, but the film got delayed due to various reasons. Rakesh Roshan made Koi... Mil Gaya which was followed by Krrish in 2006 and by in 2013.

The storyline of Krrish is about Krishna, Rohit's son, and his adventures as he saves the world from villains. Hrithik played triple characters in the film including Rohit, Krishna and Krrish. The film featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and in main roles.