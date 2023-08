Hrithik Roshan is one of the best actors we have in the industry today and he had left everyone surprised when he played the innocent, vulnerable Rohit in Koi... Mil Gaya. Speaking of his portrayal of Rohit, Hrithik revealed in an interview, “I took a lot from my childhood. I was bullied. My cycle was broken. Although this was a scooter in the film, mine was a cycle - a cycle I loved. I used to be crazy about cycling and stunts. I had a BMX bike, and some big boys broke it. It was heartbreaking. So I had already lived some of those sequences, but the one thing I had that made the character is that I played him mentally challenged but without self-sympathy. I had a lot of anger, and I added that. I added anger, and I added stubbornness, and I added dignity.” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan REVEALS his father Rakesh Roshan was told NOT to launch him with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and he kind of agreed; here’s why

20 Years of Koi...Mil Gaya

Hrithik added in his interview with IMDb, "What is inspiring about Rohit, and this is something I believe in my life, is that when you are stuck in a hole and really trying to come out, people will come and help. It's very inspiring for me to see someone stuck but still trying. That attitude is very inspiring, which I put into this character, and it became special. That was the missing link."