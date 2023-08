Hrithik Roshan, who is the biggest star in Bollywood right now, was skeptical about making his Bollywood debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Yes, you read it right. The superstar, in his latest interview revealed to Film Companion, talks about how his filmmaker father, Rakesh Roshan, was told not to make HR launch with Kaho Na Pyaar, and even the actor agreed with this person. Hrithik Roshan who made it with his very first film and till date he is shining at the box office ended up agreeing why he shouldn't make a debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 postponed? Rakesh Roshan gives an update

In his new interview with Film Companion, the Fighter actor said," My first film was Kaho Na Pyaar Hai... so I won't name who it was now, but someone told my dad that you should not make this film because of whatever reasons. The person said this should not be the first film. I also, at a certain point, kind of agreed a little bit. This is pre-shooting, pre-everything; we just had the script. And that meeting ended, and my dad, after the meeting, got even more convinced that this is the kind of film that speaks to him and that he was going to make this film."

Hrithik Roshan opens up about his father. Rakesh Roshan was warned not to launch his son with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, and we almost agreed with that person.

Hrithik Roshan, who is right now gearing up for his most-awaited film Fighter along with Deepika Padukone, once revealed how his father, Rakesh Roshan, always told him that he would never make films for him and how he used to go for screen tests all by himself. Hrithik then added that his father changed his mind and took him for Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, and what a launch it was! The Fighter star became the first superhero for his fans with films like Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 2, and now fans cannot wait for him to get back with Krrish 3.