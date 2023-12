Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are the cutest couple of the tinsel town, and we have no two thoughts about it. The couple although till now have not publicly accepted their relationship, but their social media banter and frequent appearance in social gatherings holding hands is enough to prove that they are madly in love with each other. Recently the duo made their presence felt at the grand premier of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The chemistry between them was unmissable. Let's tell you this is not the first time the duo has stolen our hearts. We list down five times when Hrithik and Saba's PDA moments screamed 'couple goals.'

Find someone who looks at you the way Hrithik looks at Saba

The above picture is taken from a birthday celebration. Now if your man avoids cake and focusses just on you, Girls, don't let him go as he is definitely a keeper.

Always choose someone who ignores the frame to make you look beautiful

We mean in today's world where people are so obsessed with their pictures, Hrithik just allows her lady love to snatch all the limelight even if it means he is just partially seen in a picture.

Watch this video here:

When your partner compliments you in every way

We mean, just look at the above picture. Every frame screams loyalty and grace.

Be someone who makes you happy

If one can be comfortable and happy just in the presence of their partners company, its indeed a beautiful blessing to have in your life.

Be goofy, be fun. Just embrace love

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are the classic example of how age doesn't matter if love matters. The duo has received a lot of criticism especially on their age gap, but they haven't given any hoot to the negativity. The couple is going strong, and we wish their love blossom more and more with each day.