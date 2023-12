While millions of hearts were broken when eternal lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan separated, the two have moved on in life. On the occasion of Arslan Goni's birthday, Sussanne Khan wished him on social media with a video that had a montage of their pictures. Hrithik Roshan also posted a story for him while Saba Azad wished him too. The Fighter star has been in a relationship with Saba Azad for some time now. The singer and actress is well-accepted into the Roshan family. Moreover, like good friends, the former couple have cordial relations with the present partners. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan to Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan: MOST expensive celeb divorces; check the whopping property and alimony amount

Take a look at Sussanne Khan's birthday post for Arslan Goni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni met through Ekta Kapoor and their common friends. The two hit it off instantly. Fans got an inkling of how cordial the two new couples were when they were clicked at the opening of Sussanne Khan's venture in Goa. She wrote that Arslan Goni has inspired her to be a better man. She said she is grateful to have him in her life. Sussanne Khan said that she hoped to have a happy fulfilling life with her current partner. Also Read - Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik, Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan and more celeb love marriages that failed

Nasty comments on Sussanne Khan's post

We know many fans of Hrithik Roshan just do not like Saba Azad. Others have trolled him for falling in love with a much younger woman. She has said that she does not believe in talking about her personal life. Saba Azad is not comfortable about the same. While many shamed Sussanne Khan as a shameless woman, others said that their divorce happened 10 years back. They said even she has full right to move on with someone else.

The couple stayed together in the lockdown for the sake of Hredhaan and Hrehaan their sons.