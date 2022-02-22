and 's relationship caught everyone's attention ever since the actor made his first appearance with her during a dinner date. And later, the frequency of their outings together increased leading to a lot of speculations. If the latest reports are anything to go by, they have been dating for the past 2-3 months. While it was rumored that the two met on an elite dating app, turns out that they met on Twitter. Yes! A well-placed source informs, "Hrithik is extremely serious for Saba and the couple is very much in love. Hrithik feels very lively with her and finally, he has found the right girl in his life. Saba is also enjoying this new phase in her life and the couple seems to be made for each other". The source further adds, "While they both do not want the media glare on their relationship and they want to keep it low key and this the reason that they do not want to comment anything on their relationship and they both might some day post a picture together on their social media accounts and tell their fans of being in love with each other". Also Read - Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured ladylove Saba Azad enjoy Special Sunday Sadya curated by the latter's friends

Saba was quizzed by ETimes about her relationship with the superstar where she refused to comment and replied, "Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I’ll call you back." Indeed the couple wants their space and we can't wait for them to make their love affair official. Plus, Saba now seems to a part of the Roshan family. The couple spent a Sunday afternoon with the Roshan family at Rajesh Roshan's house and the pictures of them have posing together went VIRAL on the internet. Also Read - Not dating app, but Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad met on Twitter and got struck by the cupid? Deets inside

Hrithik and Sussanne Khan got separated in 2015 but they still maintain a healthy relationship with each other. They are friends and try to be the perfect parent to their kids.