Hrithik Roshan's relationship with Saba Azad are the talk of the town. The stars made their relationship official in 2022 and since then they have been a widely discussed couple. After his divorce from Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan found love in Saba Azad and every time they make a joint appearance, netizens go gung-ho about the two. Today, fans woke up to a rumour about their wedding. It was reported that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are going to settle in matrimony in the month of November this year. But is it true?

To SpotboyE, Hrithik Roshan's father and ace filmmaker Rakesh Roshan gave out his reaction to the wedding rumours. He stated that he has not heard anything about it as yet. Another source also revealed that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are still getting to know each other and their relationship needs to grow. The source quoted, "Baba, why doesn't the media give them(Hrithik and Saba) space to let their relationship grow? Dosti hui nahin ki shaadi ki baat shuroo. They are getting to know each other. Let them be."

Earlier this week, a video of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad had gone viral on social media. The diva had come to drop off Hrithik Roshan at the airport and they shared a goodbye kiss. Their PDA went viral on social media with fans swooning over the chemistry that they share.

As much as fans want these two to get married soon, it is only on Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to take the decision. Saba is a part of a family now as she is often pictures in Hrithik Roshan's family photos. Sussanne Khan also approves of this relationship.