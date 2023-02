Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted at the airport as the Fighter actor was leaving Mumbai. The two lovebirds are head over heels in love and cannot get enough of each other. It was seen today when Saba and Hrithik kissed each other before the latter made his way inside the airport. Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been dating each other for a while now. And their liplock video has grabbed headlines everywhere. However, fans are not happy with the coverage of such an intimate moment between the two love birds. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Celebrity couples who got brutally trolled for their PDA

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan's liplock goes viral

Saba Azad-Hrithik Roshan has always been making it to the Entertainment News. Their lip lock video is now going viral and how. Hrithik and Saba were casually dressed as the handsome actor switched his seats, and gave Saba a kiss on the lips before heading out and going inside the airport. The moment was captured on camera and it is spreading like wildfire right now. In case you missed it,

Watch Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad kiss video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens slam invasion of privacy of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Well, ever since Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship official, they have been grabbing headlines for their PDA. And while it was in public, the moment they shared was quite private. Hence, the actor's fans have slammed the spread of the video and the coverage of the same saying that it is an invasion of their privacy. Check out the messages here:

Their dinner dates were the first thing that led to an inkling of romance between the two of them. Eventually, at Karan Johar's birthday bash, they made a couple appearance, thereby confirming to the world that they are indeed dating. Saba is also close to Sussanne Khan who is the ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan. It has raised several eyebrows but they continue with their bond.