Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship came into the limelight earlier this year. The actors were spotted together outside a restaurant and walked hand-in-hand in front of the paparazzi, Later, they were clicked together multiple times, and Saba also accompanied Hrithik at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. At the red carpet of the party, they posed together as a couple. Their fans also love their social media PDA. Hrithik and Saba were on a holiday together, and the latter had shared a few pictures with her beau on Instagram. Also Read - This Bollywood actress is turning into an alcoholic; it's getting worse every day? [Exclusive]

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad spotted at airport

Recently, and were spotted together at the airport, and they walked hand-in-hand. While the actors’ fans are happy that their favourite stars are in love, some netizens are age-shaming them. Also Read - Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj and more big banner, huge star cast films that turned out to be big box office disappointments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad age-shamed

A netizen commented, “I thought she was his daughter.” One more Instagram user wrote, “baap beti.” Also Read - Deepesh Bhan funeral: Pictures of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor's distraught mother, wife and one-year old baby will leave you teary-eyed

Advertisement

Hrithik is 48 years old and Saba is 36 years old. The couple has a 12-year age gap, but netizens clearly have no idea about it, and just want to troll celebs and age shame them.

Well, a few days ago, E-Times shared a throwback article in which celebrity astrologer Bejan Daruwalla second married of Hrithik Roshan. Now, the actor’s fans are eagerly waiting to know when he will be tying the knot with Saba.

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movies

Talking about Hrithik’s movies, the actor will next be seen in Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The movie is a remake of a Tamil film with the same name. It is slated to hit the big screens on 30th September 2022. He also has ’s Fighter lined up which stars as the female lead. It is India’s first aerial action film and also stars in a pivotal role. The movie is slated to release in September next year.