Hrithik Roshan shares inspiring videos of his mom working out at the age of 68; says, 'I got it from my mama'

is one of the fittest actors in the tinsel town. Looking at his washboard abs to his chiselled physique one always wonder how the actor is always so motivated to be FIT! Here's an answer. The actor just an inspirational video of mom Pinky Roshan who is his idol. Hrithik write a long post where he mentioned how his mom started working out at the age of 58 and it's been 10 years she hasn't given up and he cannot find inspiration from anyone else but her.

Hrithik wrote, " To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age. A big big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless , joyful passion with my mom. I know she has bad days , we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started. But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on insta . So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day He even insisted his fans that it;s never too late start, " My mom started working out at 58. Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it's too late for them . It's NEVER too late . Do it for your kids. They will love you for it"

Hrithik's friend and Bollywood actor too dropped a lovely comment that many can connect with, " Awesome .. Now we know who Krish gets his superpowers from", with a heart emoticon. Now if doesn't inspire you, then we don't know what will!