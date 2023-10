Who isn’t a fan of Hrithik Roshan? He is known for his Greek God looks and people love him for the way he has maintained his fitness. He often keeps sharing his pictures and his fitness videos on social media. Today also he shared his weight loss transformation picture on Instagram leaving everyone shocked. He shared a collage of his pictures from August and October to show how he has achieved his weight loss goal. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad finds strong support in the superstar after massive trolling for her unusual walk at LFW

He explained how he could achieve his goal and what was the hardest part of this journey. He also spoke about what was easy about it and thanked his team for helping him achieve this goal. He also thanked his girlfriend Saba Azad in the post. He also revealed why he does these transformations. Hrithik's post has become a big story in Entertainment news now.

Hrithik Roshan reveals how he achieved his weight loss goals

Sharing his pictures, he wrote, "5 weeks. Start to finish. Post vacation to post shoot. Mission accomplished. Thank you knees , back, ankles, shoulders and spine and mind. You guys love a good fight. I love you all. Now time to rest and recuperate and begin to find an even better balance. Hardest part - was saying NO to other important things, loved ones, friends, social occasions, school PTM's and even extended work hours. 2nd hardest part - Getting into bed by 9pm. Easiest part - having a partner who is likeminded in thoughts and action. Thank you Sa. Best part - having a mentor like Mr. Kris Gethin who one can follow blind. Thank you Mr. Gethin for that expertise. Person I couldn't do it without - my man Swapneel Hazare Thank you to my team. I am blessed to have these humans on my side."

“P.s : i do this cause my movie characters sometimes challenge me to look a certain way. And I love challenges. That being said, I don’t depend on one shape or the other for my own self worth, “he added. As soon as he posted it, his girlfriend, Saba Azad commented and praised him.

She wrote, “And there it..achieving the unachievable in record time :) Your resilience is unreal Ro!!”

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s post here:

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in key roles.