For the past many months, Hrithik Roshan was sporting a huge beard for his look in the movie Vikram Vedha. The actor wrapped up the shooting of the film a few days ago, and today, he shaved off his beard and took to Instagram to share a picture. Hrithik captioned it as, “oops.” Well, the actor is looking extremely hot as always, and his fans are going gaga over this new look. We must say with a beard or without a beard, Hrithik always looks amazing. Also Read - Kamal Haasan opens up on Vikram box office success; REVEALS he will repay all his loans
A fan commented on the post, “Wow so beautiful u are, omg, new look Greek God.” Another fan wrote, “Oops, God Created This Man By Mistake He Gave All His Beauty To This Man.” A lot of fans have commented that he looks very young. A fan also wrote that he looks like a 20 years old boy. Also Read - Kim Kardashian allegedly damages Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress; Netizens say, 'I know she’s rolling in her grave' [View Tweets]
Fans of Hrithik are excited to watch him on the big screen in Vikram Vedha as they will get to see their favourite star in a movie after a gap of three years. The actor’s last release was War which was a blockbuster at the box office. Also Read - Jennifer Aniston ate THIS salad every day while filming FRIENDS to stay in shape? Rachel BREAKS SILENCE
A few days ago, after wrapping up Vikram Vedha, Hrithik had posted, “As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill, and hardwork we all have put into #VikramVedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today.. as we inch closer to our release date. See you at the cinemas.”
Vikram Vedha also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The movie is slated to release on 30th September 2022. The film is a remake of Tamil movie of the same name. While Hrithik Roshan's fans are looking forward to the movie, a lot of netizens are upset that why a fantastic film is being remade.
Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik has Fighter lined up. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The makers are calling it India’s first aerial action film, and moviegoers are excited about it.
