For the past many months, Hrithik Roshan was sporting a huge beard for his look in the movie Vikram Vedha. The actor wrapped up the shooting of the film a few days ago, and today, he shaved off his beard and took to Instagram to share a picture. Hrithik captioned it as, "oops." Well, the actor is looking extremely hot as always, and his fans are going gaga over this new look. We must say with a beard or without a beard, Hrithik always looks amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

A fan commented on the post, "Wow so beautiful u are, omg, new look Greek God." Another fan wrote, "Oops, God Created This Man By Mistake He Gave All His Beauty To This Man." A lot of fans have commented that he looks very young. A fan also wrote that he looks like a 20 years old boy.

Fans of Hrithik are excited to watch him on the big screen in Vikram Vedha as they will get to see their favourite star in a movie after a gap of three years. The actor's last release was which was a blockbuster at the box office.

A few days ago, after wrapping up Vikram Vedha, Hrithik had posted, “As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill, and hardwork we all have put into #VikramVedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today.. as we inch closer to our release date. See you at the cinemas.”

As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hardwork we all have put into #VikramVedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today.. as we inch closer to our release date. See you at the cinemas. ? pic.twitter.com/fk2tzvp9qf — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 10, 2022

Vikram Vedha also stars Saif Ali Khan and . The movie is slated to release on 30th September 2022. The film is a remake of Tamil movie of the same name. While 's fans are looking forward to the movie, a lot of netizens are upset that why a fantastic film is being remade.

Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik has Fighter lined up. Directed by , the movie also stars in the lead role. The makers are calling it India’s first aerial action film, and moviegoers are excited about it.