Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan is blessed with the fittest bodies in the film industry. The actor has served some solid inspiration to other actors by sharing a few pictures of his chiseled 8-pack abs on Instagram. On Monday, he lifted his black T-shirt and showed off his abs. His uber-hot look will surely make females go weak in the knees. He captioned the post as, 'Alright. Let’s go. #2023.' Hrithik is currently working on his next most anticipated film Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. Also Read - Pathaan Besharam Rang controversy: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone song COPIED from Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali's number?

A look at Hrithik Roshan's post -

In the picture that shared on his social media, he was seen standing in front of the mirror and he clicked the snap in a gym. The actor looked every bit handsome in a black tee, black cap, and track pants. His clean-shaven look will give other young actors a run for their money.

Within no time, several celebs and fans reacted to 's post and flooded his Instagram with various comments. Bhediya actor wrote, 'Okay then', while a fan commented saying, 'sir bas 2 dedo'. Another one said, 'Monday se diet ok?'. Another comment read, 'And this is the post of the day in Instagram'. Earlier, Hrithik had shared a picture as he announced that the shooting of the film has started. Also Read - Is Kartik Aaryan going to ring in New Year 2023 with rumoured girlfriend Pashmina Roshan? Here's the truth

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen opposite who is stealing all the attention for her upcoming film Pathaan alongside . Fighter will hit the theatres in January 2024 and the film will also star in the pivotal role. Hrithik was last seen in Pushkar Gayathri's Vikram Vedha, but the film did not do well at the box office.