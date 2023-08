Krrish 4 starring Hrithik Roshan is a superhero movie that fans have been waiting for, for a decade now. What started with Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish, Krrish 3, it's now high time for another film in the franchise. Hrithik Roshan has given ample hints about the movie as it is and there have been several updates as well. Be it in terms of speculations or the reactions from Hrithik and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Recently, Rakesh shared an update about Krrish 4 and it's heartbreaking. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan is NOT moving in with ladylove Saba Azad; hasn’t bought any lavish new house [Exclusive]

Krrish 4 delayed? Rakesh Roshan spills the beans

While talking to an entertainment news portal, Rakesh Roshan expressed his concern about making Krrish 4 in today's time. Well, the business is picking up in the industry but not much. The audience is watching movies but in relatively lower numbers than before. Rakesh shares that the audience is still not going to theatres and the world is becoming smaller these days. The kids are watching superhero movies made by Hollywood. The budget of Hollywood films are sky high. They are made on a budget of Rs 500 to 600 million dollars. And in comparison to their budget, Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 is being made on a budget of Rs 200 to 300 crores.

Rakesh Roshan on making Krrish 4 and giving quality content

The films of Hollywood have a standard and there's a huge fan base in India for such movies. But in the said budget, how to give an Indian superhero movie the same look and feel? He can cut down on the action sequences but then the quality should be at par. Also, the VFX needs to be really good. The investment in VFX needs quite a huge sum. The filmmaker shares that they are finding ways to maintain the budget and the production cost. However, even the big films are not performing so well at the box office.

Krrish 4 is ready to roll

Despite his concerns, Rakesh Roshan shares that they are all ready to take the step forward for Krrish 4. But the fact that the movies not doing so well at the box office and hence, not matching up with the production cost has put that thought on the back burner for the moment. "It is going to happen, but not for a year. Probably after that," the filmmakers shares, states a report in Pinkvilla. Well, Krrish 4 fans, rest assured while there is delay, it is needed to deliver the quality content too.