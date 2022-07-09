Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in France, enjoying their vacation together in the City of Love, Paris. Recently, Saba Azad posted a picture whilst touristing and on a date with the handsome hunk actor. They were on a coffee date and Hrithik Roshan channelled his inner photographer and clicked a picture of Saba. The actress couldn't stop herself from flaunting her pretty picture. And after enjoying a coffee date, Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan went on a long drive and it's giving out major ZNMD vibes. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan shares FIRST post for rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad on Instagram; here's how she reacted

Hrithik takes Saba on a long drive

Saba Azad, who has been sharing a glimpse of her and Hrithik's Parisian vacation, shared a video of their long drive. In the video, Saba Azad didn't reveal her or Hrithik Roshan's faces. Instead, she treated everyone to a scenic view of Paris. We do get a glimpse of the chauffer as fans guess Hrithik is driving the amazing car. A fan noticed that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are enjoying their long drive in a Morgan. They both are dishing out Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara's vibes with their video. Uff, fans are happy for Saba and Hrithik for enjoying their vacation. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Hrithik makes it official

In May, at ’s birthday bash, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made it official. Reports have stated Hrithik introduced Saba as his girlfriend at the Koffee With Karan host’s birthday bash. Hrithik and Saba have been having little conversations online too. Sussanne Khan, Hrithik’s former wife also shares a great rapport with Saba Azad. They have even given nicknames to each other.

Hrithik keen to marry Saba

A couple of months ago, when Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were just spotted spending quality time together at restaurants, rumours of their relationship have been spreading like wildfire. A highly placed source in the industry had apprised BollywoodLife that Hrithik is very serious about his relationship with the musician and actress and is also ready for marriage. However, the actor will let the relationship go with the flow. He also doesn't want it to be a media spectacle.

On the work front, Hrithik has Fighter with , Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan and in the pipeline.