Hrithik Roshan takes Saba Azad on a long drive after their perfect coffee date; dish out ZNMD vibes [Watch]

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad went on a long drive date in the ZNMD style with a luxurious Morgan. Saba Azad shared a video online of the same. Fans are going gaga over their Parisian vacation. Check out the video here: