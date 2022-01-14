A few days ago, ’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan had posted on Instagram that she has been tested positive for Covid-19 variant Omicron. She had posted, “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou.” Now, according to a report in ETimes, Hrithik was also tested positive for Covid-19. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and other 7 celebrities who battled severe health issues

According to the portal, the actor was either tested positive before Sussanne or around the same time. Reportedly, Hrithik, who has tested negative now, spent his quarantine days in his new flat at Mumbai's Versova Link Road

A source told the portal, "He has recovered and is feeling much better now. His test came negative four days ago." We wonder if this means that Hrithik got tested negative on his birthday (10th January). In the past few weeks, many celebs like , , , , , and others were tested positive for Covid-19.

On Hrithik’s birthday this year, the makers Vikram Vedha unveiled the first look of the actor. T-Series had posted on Instagram, “Here's wishing Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday! Delighted to present the first look of Vedha in #VikramVedha. Hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022. #VedhaFirstLook #VikramVedha #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan.”

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the Tamil film with the same name. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will be seen in ’s Fighter which also stars in the lead role. Vikram Vedha is slated to hit the big screens on 30th September 2022.