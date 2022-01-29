's YRF productions is building a spy universe with 's Pathan and 's 3. There are several reports suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan story and Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai story are interlinked. And well here is an exciting news. It seems Hrithik Rosha is also set to join this Spy Universe. War 2 is in the pipeline and a latest report states that there is going to be a film where there will be a meeting of all the three giants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Rashami Desai EVICTED a day before the finale? THIS viral picture suggests so

A source close to Pinkvilla stated that Hrithik will join Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in this Spy Universe. It seems that the makers are trying to create an impact like that of Avengers Endgame by bringing Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and together. But we will have to patiently wait for that. The source said, "Aditya Chopra realises that the on-screen meeting of these three super spies will be like the Avengers Endgame moment for audiences where all the heroes assemble. He is only going to let audiences crave for this moment till it happens. Right now, it’s all a process of building up and it will be a blockbuster meeting of the three giants of the country and the plans are in motion for the same. We have to wait patiently and enjoy these projects to see how the build up to that moment happens." Also Read - Kapil Sharma once gatecrashed Shah Rukh Khan's house party at 3 am in 'nikkar'; you'll be surprised to know how Gauri Khan reacted

Meanwhile, it was during his birthday that Salman Khan confirmed about the releases of Pathan and Tiger Zinda Hai 3. He stated that Pathan will release before Tiger 3 which will hit the screens mostly in December 2022. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Khiladi, Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Returns and more Bollywood movies unofficially inspired from older Hindi films