Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have not yet openly spoken up about their relationship. But, they have made public appearances as a couple, and currently, they are on a vacation together. A few days ago, Saba shared a few pictures on Instagram with Hrithik. Well, we currently don't know whether the couple is planning to get married or not. However, a long time ago, famous celebrity astrologer, Bejan Daruwalla, had predicted that Hrithik will have a second marriage.

According to a report in the Times of India, after and Sussanne Khan parted ways, Daruwalla had predicted that the Vikram Vedha actor has a second marriage in his horoscope chart. Well, we wonder whether Daruwalla's prediction will come true, and if it does, it will be interesting to see Saba will be Hrithik's second wife.

Hrithik and Saba's relationship came into the limelight when they were spotted together outside a restaurant a few months ago. The couple walked hand-in-hand even in front of the paparazzi. Later, they were again spotted multiple times, and Saba is always a part of the Roshan family celebrations. Also, they do a lot of social media PDA which proves that they are madly in love with each other.

Saba also accompanied Hrithik at ’s 50th birthday bash, and they posed on the red carpet as the perfect couple. A few days ago, Saba shared a few pictures from their vacation and captioned them, “Where the jazz cats at??”

Well, we wonder when Hrithik and Saba will finally speak about their relationship with the media. Also, let’s wait and watch whether we will get to hear the wedding bells soon.

Talking about Hrithik’s movie, the actor has Vikram Vedha and Fighter lined up. The former, which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, is slated to release on 30th September 2022.