Hrithik Roshan walks hand in hand with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad; fans say ‘Kangana Ranaut was better bro’ – watch video

One of the new couples in town is Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. The two have been dating since a few months now. The couple were clicked at the airport today. Hrithik Roshan was seen in a white tee with blue pants. Saba Azad wore a mask with a ganjee and track pants. Fans of Hrithik Roshan showered love on the two. It is a known fact that the Roshan family also likes Saba Azad. The two are happy with how things are going between them.

However, trolls lashed out badly at Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Some of them said that she looked way younger to the star, and it felt like he was with his daughter. Others threw shade at his choices. Most trolls said that they looked like a father and daughter duo. Some also referred to the recent incident where Sussanne Khan was seeing hugging alleged beau Arslan Goni outside a restaurant.

Saba Azad has been seen in the web series Rocket Boys. She is a musician and theatre actor. Hrithik Roshan will soon start work on his film, Fighter. It will be his first film with Deepika Padukone. Fans have always wanted to see them together. The couple it taking things as they come.

The actor had been single since his divorce with Sussanne Khan. It seems he said that he would never consider remarriage. In fact, engagement rumors of the two are also doing the rounds.