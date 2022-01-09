Hrithik Roshan will not celebrate his birthday this year; here's why [Exclusive]

will be turning 48 this year and his fans are already excited about his birthday. It's just a day left for the superstar's birthday and his fans are trending the #hastaghappybirthdayhrihik. But seem like this year his fans will not get his glimpse. As every year, the actor comes out of his building and greet his fans who come all over to wish him. The star even cuts the cake for the media with an interaction. But this year nothing sort of that will happen. A close sour e informs, " Hrithik Roshan will not be celebrating his birthday this year. There is a high rise in Covid and the state is already in partial lockdown and so the actor has no plans to celebrate". In fact, Hrithik Roshan's entire building is quarantined due to Nadiadwala's family being positive for covid 19. The actor is staying under the quarantine building and he won't even have a low key birthday celebration. Hrithik and his family members might just do a small celebration among themselves. Hrithik has always been a very responsible citizen and even at this difficult time he has urged all his fans to take utmost care of themselves in this covid rise. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News today: Nysa Devgn flaunts her curves in a deep neck top; Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic planning their second baby and more

Bollywoodlife ha exclusively told you that Hrithik will be making some grand announcement a day before his birthday. And his fans to are damn excited to get the surprise from their superstar. . The actor will be seen next in Fighter along with Deepika Padukone. This will the first time they will be seen together and their fans are already going gaga over them.