Bollywood couples often leave their fans surprised and gushing about them at the same time. One of the popular actors whose dating rumours keep surfacing in the industry, is no one else but . And it seems like the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has found his love interest in 's cousin Pashmina Roshan.

According to Pinkvilla, Kartik and Pashmina have been spending a lot of time with each other. When Kartik is not working, the two choose to spend some quality time at his residence and vice versa.

Kartik and Pashmina are reportedly playing it cool and simple. They make it to a point to sneak out in their respective cars to avoid the public glare and the camera lenses of the paparazzi. It is being reported that Kartik took Pashmina for a ride in his new McLaren in Juhu. Apparently, their favourite joint is the patisserie Cou Cou and their favourite late-night destination is Jio World Drive.

Meanwhile, Pashmina is all set to make her Bollywood debut in filmmaker Ramesh Taurani's upcoming sequel to his 2003 coming-of-age romantic comedy , titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. The movie will star Pashmina, actor Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal. The original movie featured , , Vishal Malhotra and .

Kartik, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming movie Freddy. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite and the third installment of the franchise directed by . The hunt for the leading lady is underway.