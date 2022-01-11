Many Bollywood celebs like , , , , and others were tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days. A few hours ago, it was reported that legendary singer has been tested positive and she has been admitted to ICU in Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Now, ’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, has revealed that she has been tested positive for the Covid-19 Omicron variant. She took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. Also Read - Preity Zinta wishes Hrithik Roshan with a throwback picture, birthday boy’s WEIRD hair grabs the attention of fans

Sussanne shared, "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou."

A lot of celebs have commented on her post. Tiger Shroff wrote, "Oh nooo get well soon!" commented, "Get well soon." Sussanne's alleged boyfriend, Arslan Goni shared heart emojis and wrote, "You will fine soon." Sussanne replied to him with heart emojis, and wrote, "yes I will thank u."

Well, yesterday, it was Hrithik’s birthday, and Sussanne had wished him on Instagram. She had shared a video and captioned it as, “Happy Happy birthday Rye.. U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals.” Hrithik had commented on the post, “Too sweet . Thanks Sussanne.”

There have been multiple reports about Sussanne’s alleged relationship with Arslan. However, the two have maintained that they are just good friends. Last year, while talking to Bombay Times, Arslan had stated, “Sussanne and I are very good friends. I met her at a common friend’s house. We just hit it off instantly. We hang out together along with other friends. She is a very nice human being.”