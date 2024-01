Riding high on the adrenaline-fueled popularity of action films, 2023 was a big hit at the box office. And it seems like the action movie fever isn't cooling down as we enter 2024. Catching a lot of attention right now is the much-discussed film, Fighter, which looks promising to carry on this trend. Also Read - Fan fiction imagines Hrithik Roshan as a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Scheduled to be a thrilling spectacle, Fighter aims to leave viewers breathless. It's particularly hyped for its awe-inspiring air combat scenes that are expected to bring in a fresh dynamic to the genre. Adding to the fascination is the electrifying on-screen rapport between the stars, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. But Fighter isn't just another action movie frenzy; it salutes the fearless valor, unwavering resolve and tenacious spirit of the Indian Air Force.

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan jubilant on seeing excitement for Siddharth Anand actioner

Hand-in-hand with the hype, Hrithik Roshan vocalized his exhilaration about Fighter, being anticipated as the top Indian film of 2024. Acknowledging the massive response to the film's teasers and songs, he guaranteed a complete cinematic treat for the audience come January 25, 2024. Not content to be just an action drama, Fighter is all set to ascend as India's prime air combat film series. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and brought forward by Viacom18 Studios in alliance with Marflix Pictures, the movie meshes adrenaline-filled action with patriotic enthusiasm, offering an unrivalled cinematic journey.

While Fighter is the talk of the town, there's a collection of films waiting in the wings to make a splash in 2024 too. According to IMDb, these are the most awaited movies in 2024. Following close on the heels of Fighter is Pushpa 2 on number 2 followed by Welcome To The Jungle, Singham Again, Kalki 2898 AD, Bagheera, Hanu Man, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Kanguva, Devara Part 1, Chhaava, Guntur Kaaram, Malaikottai Vaaliban, Merry Christmas, Captain Miller, Thangalaan, Indian 2, Yodha, Main Atal Hoon, and Jigra. Ranging across multiple genres, these flicks aim to cater to varied viewer preferences. No wonder then, fans are waiting to see these experiences unfold on the big screen.

As we eagerly look forward to Fighter and the other much-anticipated films’ releases, it's clear that 2024 is going to hold the fort for action cinema. So, brace yourselves – it’s going to be a whirlwind year for movie buffs.