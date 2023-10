Saba Azad—this name has been in the spotlight for a few days now after the actress made an appearance at Lakme Fashion Week and grabbed eyeballs for her unusual walk on the ramp. Saba was massively trolled for her unique appearance, and many called her mad and advised therapy. Saba Azad even hit back at the trolls and showed she is savage and gives a damn about people's judgement, but somewhere down the line, you do get big down with so much negativity around. One of the troll told her," You need therapy", with a smiling face. Saba responded, "Why yes, sir/madam spud! I tend to agree, and I get it on the regular, as should everyone else. If you exist in a world as consumed by hate as ours, you should try it! It helps you fill your own tanks and thus not get so deeply offended by the peaceful existence of others". Also Read - Saba Azad to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; B-Town divas brutally trolled for their ramp walk

#HrithikRoshan's Girlfriend #SabaAzad did Drugs before Ramp Walk. Look at her She is not looking in Senses. What she was doing on Ramp ? OMG ?? ! As per show organizers, she did overdose of cocaine & alcohol !! Shame on you. Disgusting Lady. ?? pic.twitter.com/VYuXNqzokg — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) October 11, 2023

While her sunshine and Bollywood's superstar Hrithik Roshan came out in huge support of his girlfriend Saba Azad and lauded her for her confidence, the Fighter star took to his Instagram stories and shared one of the pictures of his ladylove Saba Azad from the ramp amid the criticism and wrote," That surrender, that's why the shine!". Hrithik Roshan just won the best boyfriend tag, and this indeed shows how much the superstar cares for her and the entertainment news fans just love this jodi.

Watch the video of Saba Azad getting massively trolled for her ramp walk at LFW.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan made headlines after their relationship came under the spotlight when the actors walked hand in hand at the airport and made it official. Saba, who is head over heels in love with the superstar, called him his biggest cheerleader amid the trolling for her dance at Lakme Fashion Week.