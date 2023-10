Saba Azad has been creating quite a stir on the internet with her one-of-a-kind walk at the ramp and is facing massive criticism, and there are nasty comments for the actress, which only shows how people are not ready to accept anything new and make fun of it. Saba Azad, who made headlines after being in a relationship with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, is right now the hot topic in the town as her ramp walk at Lakmé Fashion Week grabbed eyeballs. The Internet has been divided, and there are many who are mocking Saba, claiming she is lost. There are others who are hailing her for her confidence and mentioning that it takes guts to do this. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad reacts to getting hate for dating Fighter star, says, ‘I am not made of stone’

Watch the video of Saba Azad becoming a talk of the town with her walk at LFW.

Hrithik Roshan's reaction to girlfriend Saba Azad's infamous walk at Lakmé Fashion Week

An insider reveals," The star is yet to react on the internet, but Hrithik has always been in awe of what Saba does. Hrithik loves the actual Azad that Saba is, and he adores her for everything and anything she does and is her biggest cheerleader. When it comes to having a say in her professional life, Hrithik and Saba both do not have any interference in each other's work space and respect each other for the decisions they make in their careers". Also Read - Hrithik Roshan REVEALS his father Rakesh Roshan was told NOT to launch him with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and he kind of agreed; here’s why

Saba Azad is unfazed by the criticism.

The source close to us reveals," Saba thoroughly enjoyed the walk that she performed at Lakmé Fashion Week. She was very much aware of the trolls and wasn't surprised by the criticism; in fact, she had a chill time at the backstage after the show was over, and people around her were just amazed by her confidence. Saba is a one-of-a-kind woman, and she never gets affected by the faceless opinions around her". Also Read - Sussanne Khan hugs and kisses beau Arslan Goni on their vacation; video goes viral

Saba Azad is facing trolling for being in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan.

Talking about her being trolled for dating Bollywood superstar Hrithik, Saba recently spoke about it and said that she has been a very private person and felt exposed after the news came out of being in a relationship with Hrithik.

Adding further to receiving hate, she said," It’s taken me quite some time to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone; it hits you. You feel like sh*t. There are days when you wake up and wonder, ‘What did I do to anyone?’ ‘What did I do to you?’ ‘I am living my life; you live yours’ ‘why are you waiting for my blood?’ But at some point, you realise you are not responsible for how people think, and what they are projecting on you is what they are going through. It has nothing to do with you. Once you realise that, peace prevails". Saba and Hrithik have been in a relationship for more than two years now.