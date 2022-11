Hrithik Roshan made sure that his girlfriend, actress Saba Azad gets to celebrate her birthday in the most special manner. It seems the Fighter star left no stone unturned to make it special for the Rocket Boys actress. Saba celebrated her birthday on 1st November. The actress took to her social media handle and shared a very warm and fuzzy post for her beau. She penned a loving not with a video montage of their pics which include their special moments together. Saba thanked Hrithik for making her birthday even more special.

Saba Azad pens a heartfelt note for Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship official at 's birthday bash this year. They have been now grabbing headlines for their dates out and about in the city. After they made their relationship public, Hrithik and Saba have never shied away from their PDA. And Saba Azad's latest Instagram post, thanking Hrithik for making her birthday special, is full of PDA moments.

In her post, Saba talked about how she always did mundane things on her birthdays. She went on to add that she loves good parties too but there's something that she cherishes the most. Saba said that she loves to spend her time learning something new, eating good food and spending time with the people she loved. The post she put up is of her and Hrithik eating, dancing and enjoying some time alone. Saba's post is going viral in Entertainment News right now.

Check out Saba Azad's Instagram post for Hrithik Roshan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Hrithik's birthday post for Saba

On November 1, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of Saba and wishing her on her special day. He praised her beauty, voice, grace and her heart, calling her 'melody in motion girl'. He thanked her for existing and called her quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being.