Saba Azad created a sensation on the internet after her unusual ramp walk at the Lakme Fashion Week. It's been 24 hours since the event, and the actress is still facing brutal criticism. While she remains unfazed by the constant trolling, Saba decided to hit back at the trolls, who got extremely personal and nasty with their comments on her. Saba, who came under the public eye after her relationship with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, hit back at the trolls in the most savage way possible, who called her mad and mentioned that she needs therapy. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad massively trolled for her unusual ramp walk at LFW, actress remains unfazed [Exclusive]

Watch the video of Saba Azad's unusual walk a the LFW for which she has been getting trolled.

Saba Azad reacts to the troll who asked her to take therapy after her unusual ramp walk went viral on the internet.

The troll wrote," You need therapy", with a smiling face. Saba responded, "Why yes, sir/madam spud! I tend to agree, and I get it on the regular, as should everyone else. If you exist in a world as consumed by hate as ours, you should try it! It helps you fill your own tanks and thus not get so deeply offended by the peaceful existence of others".

Saba Azad was called mad after her dance video on the ramp went viral.

Saba reacted to the troll who called her mad. "Yes, Jaffar!! I really must be, to keep waking up every day in the wake of the constant hate being sent my way and thinking maybe today will be a better day and smiling and carrying on. I must be mad because maybe the world is actually just filled with people such as yourself, who sit behind the safety of their screens, adding nothing but hate into the world. That's your legacy; that's what you're going to leave behind. (smiley face emoticon) Chew on that buddy!"

Saba Azad is indeed a rock-solid woman, and definitely the girl who deserves the hatred for being unique.