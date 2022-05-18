and started making it to the headlines after they were spotted together on a dinner date. The two walked hand in hand in front of the paparazzi, and later we got to see some social media PDA between the two. A few days ago, Saba announced her new film on Instagram, and Hrithik commented on the post, “Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!” To this Saba replied, “hehe fingers crossed mon amour.” Well, ‘Mon Amour’ is a French word and it means ‘My love’ in English. Also Read - Anupamaa: Here's what makers have planned for Aneri Vajani aka Mukku as she heads off for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 [Exclusive]

Recently, it was Hrithik’s cousin Eshaan Roshan’s birthday, and the Roshan family celebrated it together. Rakesh Roshan took to Twitter to share a picture from the celebration and he wrote, “Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration.” In the picture, there are Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan, Hrithik and kids, Eshaan and Saba Azad. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi Birthday Special: From a plush home to a Jaguar car - here is a look at how the KKK 12 contestant is Ms Moneybags

Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0lte9UkDmO — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) May 18, 2022

Yes, you read it right! Saba was a part of the Roshan family's celebration. Also, this is not the first time when the actress has been a part of the family celebration. Earlier, she had attended a Roshan family lunch on a Sunday.

Well, Hrithik and Saba haven’t openly spoken about their relationship. But, their social media PDA proves that they are madly in love with each other.

Meanwhile, on Rakesh Roshan's post, a lot of fans of Hrithik have enquired about Krrish 4. A fan tweeted, "I'm here on all social media for @iHrithik upcoming film updates and announcements. I'm not getting any updates about #Krrish4 after a few years ago announcement. Is #Krrish4 shelved? And if not, please release an announcement teaser with a date to keep fans updated or engage." Another fan wrote, "Sir plz Make Krrish 4 soon." One more fan tweeted, "Krrish 4 announcement karo sir."

Talking about Hrithik's movies, the actor will next be seen in Vikram Vedha which is slated to release in September this year. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.