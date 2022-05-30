Hrithik Roshan made it official with Saba Azad at Karan Johar's fiftieth birthday bash last week. Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan too had arrived with her beau Arslan Goni. Hrithik and Saba had been caught in dating rumours for a while. They were later snapped at a party wherein the two couples posed together too. It seems Saba and Sussanne have become fast friends! Yep, you read that right. Also Read - Sohail Khan-Seema Khan, Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan and more ex-Bollywood couples' first reaction after divorce shows how it's never easy [View Pics]

Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan's social media exchange

Hrithik Roshan's actress girlfriend Saba Azad shared a boomerang video flaunting her petite frame in the mirror. She is working on something, it seems. And Sussanne couldn't help but drop and comment. She addressed her with a cute pet name and Saba too had a nickname for her when she replied to her comment. Sussanne wrote, "woww Sabooo," with fire and hands up emoticons. Saba replied to her comment, saying, "thanks my Soozloo," with two hearts and a smiling face emoticon. Check out the post and the comments below: Also Read - Madhuri Dixit helping Sanjay Dutt through drug addiction, Harman Baweja cheating on Priyanka Chopra and hush-hush Bollywood secrets

Netizens react to Sussanne and Saba's exchange

Netizens are praising Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad's bond. They are loving how the two ladies are supportive of each other despite the trolls that exist and who cannot wait to troll people or celebs.

Hrithik-Saba, Sussanne-Arslan partied together at KJo's bash

As told earlier, a couple of days ago, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan had tagged along Saba Azad and Arslan Goni with them for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in the town. Netizens had trolled them for joining together at the same event. This is not the first time. When Sussanne had launched her restaurant in Goa and thrown a party for the same, Hrithik and Saba were very much a part of it. And fans were in shock seeing the two ladies happily posing for the camera.