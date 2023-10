Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating each other for a while now. They are going strong and have been setting couple goals with their bond, travel bug and more. Hrithik and Saba are often spotted going on dates -dinner, lunch and even marking appearances at events. Ever since they confirmed their relationship, Saba has been getting a lot of hate. The actress who will be next seen in Who's Your Gynac? has reacted to the hate she has been receiving. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Celebrity couples who got brutally trolled for their PDA

Saba Azad reacts to receiving hate for being Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend

Saba Azad opened up on the scary paparazzi culture and also talked about getting hate for dating Fighter star Hrithik Roshan. While talking to India Today, Saba shared that it took her some time to get to a place where she could treat everything (hatred) as noise. She shares hatred is palpable. Saba says she is not made of stone and it hits her when people throw hate at her. "You feel like sh*t," she shares while adding that someday she wakes up and wonders what did she do to anyone to receive so much of hate. She says that she is living her life and people should live theirs.

Saba Azad has now realised that she is not responsible for how people think. The actress shares that they are projecting on her what they are going through. It has nothing to do with her and once realised, peace prevails. Her statement is going viral in entertainment news.

Saba Azad on making peace with paparazzi culture

The Rocket Boys beauty reveals she is a very private person. She shares every one who knows her would vouch for the same. Saba shares that she barely goes out and confesses that she is a homebody. She confesses that initially, stepping out was a daunting task for her. Saba shares it was scary. She felt exposed in a way she never felt before. However, she realised that the guy taking the picture is just doing his job. People are curious about celebrity lives and the paps are doing just that. Saba says she is also existing and doing her job. So now she has made peace.

