Koi Mil Gaya released exactly to the day, 8th August, 19 years ago. The Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha starrer was nothing short of a phenomenon upon release, blowing away critics and the audience alike, the former hailing it as one of the few instances when a Bollywood movie forged its own identity despite being inspired by inspired by a Hollywood classic, while the latter being introduced to a world they seldom se (this was long before Hollywood movies were regularly watched in India leave alone easy access to OTT). Koi Mil Gaya went on to do be the highest grossing movie of 2003, clocking ₹47.20 crore nett at the box office and swept most awards.

Koi Mil Gaya trivia

There are many secrets though of Koi Mil Gaya that most fans of the movie aren't aware of. That's where we come in. For instance, did you know that the film went through three different titles, Koi Aap Jaisa, Koi Tumsa Nahin and Kaisa Jaadu Kiya – before Director Rakesh Roshan settled upon Koi Mil Gaya. What's more despite being inspired by ET, there are more than a handful scenes in the film, which Rakesh was said to have drawn inspiration for from Hrithik Roshan's personal experiences while growing up, including the scene where he was bullied and his scooter was destroyed.

Aishwarya Rai and Kareena Kapoor considered for Koi Mil Gaya

Now, get ready for perhaps the biggest kept secret about Koi Mil Gaya. Word is that Rakesh Roshan had initially considered Aishwarya Rai for the role of , Rohit's love interest, but dropped the idea, believing that she wouldn't be a perfect fit being the same age as his son. Kareena Kapoor was then supposed to have been considered for the part, but she apparently excused herself since she was already doing so many movies with Hrithik. Finally, Preity Zinta played Naina after Rakesh was said to have seen 20 minutes of her performance in , and was convinced she's fit the bill to the T.

Koi Mil Gaya more trivia

Other trivia of the film includes Rekha actually slapping Hrithik Roshan pretty hard during the scene that required her to, leaving him in shock, and the latter wearing the same spectacles in the film as the ones he had worn as Raj in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Reportedly, Rakesh Roshan had also shot two endings, with one being where Jaadu doesn't return the powers he had given Rohit, but settled upon the happier ending, feeling that the audience should leave the theatre in high spirits.