Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad manage to grab eyeballs wherever they go. The news of them being a couple started from January 2022 after pics from a dinner date night went viral. Saba Azad is a singer and actress. She has been a part of the critically acclaimed web show Rocket Boys. The couple went for a X'Mas break with Hrithik Roshan's sons Hrehaan and Hredaan. Some days back, Saba Azad performed in a show in Mumbai. Sussanne Khan and Arsalan Goni attended the same. Saba Azad has always maintained a silence when asked about Hrithik Roshan.

In a recent interview with News 18, she spoke about how personal life was anything but personal when someone worked in the entertainment industry. When asked about if she felt hassled due to the same, Saba Azad said that in other fields, people went to work and came home. No one would be discussing his or her personal life. She was quoted as saying, "Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let's not talk further about it." Saba Azad has been quite stoic about this matter though she does not hesitate from sharing pics on her social media handle.

Hrithik Roshan split from Sussanne Khan some years back. The couple had an amicable separation. They are co-parenting their sons, Hredaan and Hrehaan. Over time, even Sussanne Khan has found love with Arsalan Goni who is an actor and entrepreneur. On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Fighter in January 2024. The movie is made by Pathaan maker Siddharth Anand. Saba Azad also has a project with Soni Razdan.