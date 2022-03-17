Hrithik Rohan seems to have finally found love in . The girl is not only closer to Hrithik but even his family. Saba, who is a musician and actor, dropped her pictures trying to recreate a look of eternal beauty . And boy she looks stunning! Shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote, "I looked at too many vintage magazines. Some more outtakes from the day I tried and failed miserably at channelling the Hepburn!! But hey it was fun anyway :)." While there were lots of comments for Saba, one comment grabbed everyone's attention. 's mom cannot stop parsing Saba's Hepburn look. She commented, "This is too cute a pic very close to Hepburn." Saba was damn happy with the compliment, and replied, "@pinkieroshan eeeeee thank you pinkie aunty." Bollywood actress Richa Chadha too seemed to be very impressed with Saba's look as Hepburn. She wrote, "You didn't fail at all. This is the best Hepburn I've seen from Indian shores." Also Read - Deepika Padukone breaks the internet with her no makeup, no filter picture; fans says, 'Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai'

Talking about Saba, right now whatever she does grabs a lot of attention because of her rumoured relationship with Hrithik Roshan. It is reported that Saba and Hrithik met each other on Twitter a few months ago and since their love affair has become the talk of their own. Bollywoodlife's source exclusively had informed us that Hrithik is very much serious about Saba and he might soon plan to get married to her as well. But for now, he wants to take things slow. On the professional front, Saba was last seen in Rocket Boys and was appreciated for her remarkable performance. Meanwhile, Hrithik will be seen in Vikram Vedha and also has Fighter lined up which stars as the female lead.