Hrithik Roshan's mystery girl Saba Azad REACTS on her viral dinner date with the Vikram Vedha star

A couple of days ago, was spotted with a girl outside a restaurant. The two walked hand in hand, and though the girl was wearing a mask, soon it was revealed that she is actress-singer . The actress has been a part of a few movies and series, and she will next be seen in Rocket Boys which is all set to premiere on Sony LIV on 4th February 2022. Well, everyone is eager to know whether the two actors are in a relationship. However, it looks like the couple has decided to stay mum about it. Also Read - Is Hrithik Roshan dating Saba Azad? Here’s all you need to know about the mystery girl who was spotted with the actor

Recently, E-Times contacted Saba to ask her about her viral dinner date pictures with Hrithik, so the actress told them, "Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I'll call you back." However, as reported by the portal, she didn’t call them. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir vacay with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan's mystery date and more

According to a report in Mid-day, people who knew about the relationship were quite surprised to see the couple make their public appearance together as Hrithik wanted to keep it under wraps for months. A source told the tabloid, “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments.” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan spotted with mystery girl on dinner date; netizens ask, 'Is that his new girlfriend' – view pics

Hrithik parted ways with Sussanne Khan in 2014. After his divorce, he was in the news for an alleged relationship with an A-list actress. Well, fans of Hrithik are excited about his new alleged girlfriend. However now, we wait for confirmation from the actor about it.

Talking about his movies, Hrithik will be seen in films like Vikram Vedha and Fighter. The former is currently in production and it is slated to release in September this year. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Meanwhile, Fighter also stars and it will be directed by .