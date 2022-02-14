made it to the headlines recently as he got papped with singer . He caught everyone's attention as he was papped holding Saba's hand while exiting the restaurant. Not once but twice Hrithik and Saba got clicked exiting restaurants holding hands. Soon the rumours of them being a couple took over gossip mills. Fans started digging more info about Saba Azad. Well, one thing is certain that Saba is in good books of Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. How do we know? Scroll on! Also Read - 5 rare childhood pics of Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi and other Bollywood actors who looked cute as a button

Recently, Sussanne Khan seems to have attended one of the gigs of Saba Khan. Taking to her Insta stories, Sussanne Khan showered praises on Saba and called her extremely talented. She wrote, "What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink (sic)". In return, Saba Azad called Sussanne Khan her 'Suzie' and appreciated the fact that she attended her gig and enjoyed it too. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rajinikanth and 7 more celebs who battled severe health issues

Not just Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan's love life too has been making it to the headlines. She is reportedly in a relationship with Arslan Goni. It was on his birthday that Sussanne Khan had sort of made their relationship Insta official by posting a picture with him.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan separated in the year 2014. They called it quits after 14 years of togetherness. Even after the divorce. They have remained to be good friends and are trying to be best parents to their twin kids. They are supportive of each other and always have each other's back!