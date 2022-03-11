Hrithik Roshan's rumoured GF Saba Azad receives appreciation from Sussanne Khan for her 'rad' video

's love life has once again come into limelight. The WAR actor was spotted with singer a few weeks ago and they called for a lot of attention as they exited a restaurant walking hand-in-hand. Soon rumours of them being a couple hit headlines. Later, Saba Azad appeared in a family photo of Hrithik Roshan and rumours simply intensified. Well, now, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan and her reaction to Saba Azad's presence in Hrithik's life is making news. She seems to be pretty supportive of it. Also Read - Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and more celeb couples who love gorging on Japanese food

Recently, Saba shared a video on her Instagram talking about loving screen tests. She captioned the video as, "I love screen tests!! LOOOOVE!! Never understood why people don’t like em - for me it’s the most enjoyable way to keep my craft sharp - what’s better than being able to inhabit a new character everyday and transform, really transform into something completely different each time. In my head I fancy myself a chameleon fun fun fun!!" While her video received a sweet comment from Hrithik Roshan, it also received a comment from Sussanne Khan. She commented, "Soooo radddddd lovvve this!!" Check out the video below: Also Read - Hrithik Roshan announces the release date of Fighter starring Deepika Padukone – view post

This is not the first time that Sussanne Khan has showered love on Saba Azad. Earlier, Sussanne had attended Saba Azad's music gig and called her very talented. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are yet to comment anything about the alleged bond they share. But it looks like everyone is in a happy place.