Hrithik Roshan is in the news for reportedly dating Saba Azad. The actress is a trained theatre actor, singer and Odissi dancer. Pictures of Hrithik Roshan and her went viral walking out hand-in-hand from a dinner date. It seems Saba Azad and Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad were in a relationship for seven years. The two started living together from 2013 but their relationship lost its spark in 2020. ETimes got in touch with Imaad Shah to know his reaction to Saba Azad's pictures with Hrithik Roshan. It seems he was patient but when they asked him about his take, he preferred not to comment. Imaad Shah told the publication that he was in a meeting and could not talk now.

Saba Azad also refused to comment on her dinner date pictures with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. Amidst all the rumours, India Today reported that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad met to discuss work and it was not exactly a romantic dinner. The portal said that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad met through a common friend who is into Indie music. The website reported, "After their first meeting, Hrithik and Saba stayed in touch and met recently for dinner. The duo discussed their work over dinner." Saba Azad will be seen on the show Rocket Boys where she plays the better half of Jim Sarbh's character. She was also seen in a couple of Netflix shows.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got divorced in 2016. The couple continue to co-parent their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Of late, she has been in the news for dating actor and entrepreneur Arsalan Goni. They met via common friends. She also threw a lavish birthday party for him a month back. Arsalan Goni is the cousin of Aly Goni. Hrithik Roshan will be seen next in Fighter that brings Deepika Padukone and him together for the first time.