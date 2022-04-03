A few weeks ago, was spotted with a girl outside a restaurant. The two walked hand-in-hand, and everyone started wondering who this mystery girl is. Well, the girl was none other than who is an actress and a singer. Saba and Hrithik were once again spotted on a dinner date, and the former was also a part of the Roshans weekend lunch. The two actors have also been doing a lot of social media PDA. While they are yet to announce their relationship officially, fans are already calling Saba ‘bhabhi’. Also Read - Pathaan: John Abraham praises Shah Rukh Khan; gives a MAJOR update about film's shoot

Yesterday, Hrithik posted a few pictures on Instagram and captioned it as, "Channeling the inner Vedha." Fans have been going gaga over how hot the actor is looking in the pictures. Saba commented on the post, "Why hello."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Well, the actress' comment grabbed everyone's attention, and fans started replying to her. A fan wrote, "Hello future bhabhi." Another fan commented, "Hello bhabhi." One more fan wrote, "Marry him and be his wife."

While many fans of Hrithik are happy to see him with Saba, there are a few people who are trolling the latter. A netizen commented, “Stay away from hrithik yrr.” Another one wrote, “Shakl dekhi hai kaha hrithik kaha ye iski shakl kitni ghatiya h like pig kaha hrithik Greek god.” One more netizen commented, “Bachi dont comment on papa's pic.”

Talking about Hrithik’s films, the actor will next be seen in Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name, and it is slated to release on 30th September 2022. The actor also has Fighter lined up which stars as the female lead. The movie will hit the big screens on 28th September 2023.