Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad is a part of their FAMILY now and this gesture is a proof

's rumoured girlfriend is a part of the family now and this gesture is a roof, Saba Azad took to her Instagram and shared a post thanking his family for sending her 'Ghar ka khana'. She shared a picture of a meal on her Instagram stories and tagged Hrithrik's niece Suranika his aunt Kanchan Roshan and his cousin Pashmina Roshan to thank them. She wrote, " When you're homesick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you. Thankee @kanchan_roshan @suranika @pashminaroshan" with heart and smiling faces emoticons. Hrithik Roshan and Saba started dating a few months ago and in a very short span of time, she has managed to win the superstar's family too. Saba was even a special guest of the Roshan family for their Sunday lunch a few weeks ago and their pictures were VIRAL on the internet. Reportedly the couple had met each other on Twitter.

Bollywoodlife exclusively told you that the rumored couple Hrithik and Saba also have marriage plans, " Hrithik is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead. He is planning to get married. However, nothing has been decided yet. The two are extremely happy in this space and are spending a lot of quality time together to know each other even more. Hrithik who recently attended buddy and 's wedding was extremely happy and even desired to have one relationship like this. And looks like Saba is the one for him. Hrithik doesn't want to jump the gun and he will gradually take his time to take his relationship to another level, but he definitely has marriage on his mind. Hrithik doesn't want a media glare on his relationship and wants to keep a low ley. Even if the superstar plans to get married it wouldn't be a grand event but a small ceremony just like Farhan and Shibani". We can't wait Hrithik and Saba to make it official soon.