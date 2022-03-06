is rumoured to be dating . Well, their spotting are to be blamed apart form the media reports that have surfaced. For the last couple of weeks, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad rumoured relationship has been the talk of the town. From lunch and dinner outings together to holding hands while leaving, to spending day with the Roshans, all of the aforementioned things has led to the rumours. And now, Saba's latest picture has grabbed Hrithik Roshan's cousin and niece's attention. Pashmina Roshan and Suranika Soni cannot stop gushing over Saba Azad's vintage photo. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif announce Tiger 3 release date; Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad wins his family's heart

Saba shared a photo of herself in her character as Mrs Homi Bhabha from the series Rocket Boys. "Ms Parwana Irani. Circa 1942," Saba captioned the picture. Suranika commented on it saying, "stop it!!!!!" with a heart-eyes and a fire emoticon. Pashmina, on the other hand, went, "Uffffff" and dropped a heart alongside it. Saba looks pretty in a saree and a vintage hairdo. Check out the picture and Suranika and Pashmina's comment below: Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Hrithik Roshan and Rekha's awkward 'lip-lock' created a stir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

That's not it! Suranika Soni is also 'spoiling' Saba with some mangoes and brownies. Saba shared the picture of the delicacies in her Instagram stories and wrote, "Not @suranika spoilin me silly (see-no-evil monkey emojis). Thank you my lovely I is the happiest potato in the whole wide world!! Ok gotta go, got some wolfin to do (laughing emojis)." Suranika laughed at it and posted a heart emoticon. Check out Saba Azad's Instagram story below:

Hrithik Roshan had also given a shout-out to Saba before her gig in Pune. It was the first time Hrithik had posted something about Saba since their dating rumours. Roshan has been pampering Saba a lot, it seems. With lunch and homecooked food. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik has Fighter with and Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan and .