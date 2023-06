and his love for workouts need no introduction. The actor often shells out major fitness goals, by sweating it out at the gym. Not that we are complaining. Why? Because it gives us the opportunity to watch the Greek God in action, flaunting his ripped physique and rugged muscles. While it serves to be an inspiration for the men, Hrithik’s female admirers are left swooning at the handsome hunk. This time again, Hrithik has set the internet ablaze by dropping a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram, while working out in the sun. Also Read - Viral Kohli calls Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai a ‘Cult hit’; confesses to be bowled over by Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan workout in the sun

Soaking some Vitamin D, Hrithik captioned his post, "When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D'hoop! Soak it in before the yellow turns blue." The actor also added the hashtag #keepgoing, indicating his grind under the scorching rays of the sun. Sporting a bright yellow baseball cap, and a pair of unbuttoned faded denim blue jeans, minus any shirt, Hrithik was captured sweating it out on an exercise bike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Ditching any conventional gym attire, Hrithik once again proved, that only he was capable of slaying, in just a pair of bottoms. The picture indicated that the actor was exercising on a terrace, surrounded by the Mumbai cityscape.

Fans react to Hrithik Roshan’s workout post

Hrithik’s workout-in-the-sun picture rightfully captivated many fans, who reacted to it in the comments. “Build your body in such a way that four people compare you with a Greek god,” wrote one impressed user. “I said, ‘I would never fall unless it's you I'm falling into" gushed another female fan. A third user drew references to one of Hrithik’s films as they joked, “Jadoo be like: He copies me.” Additionally, there was no dearth of red hearts and fire emojis in the comment section.

Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming films

Shifting your attention from Hrithik’s workout snap, let’s take note of the actor’s upcoming projects. Hrithik has been cast opposite in director ’s action-entertainer Figher. The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024. Hrithik has also been roped in for ’s War 2, also starring Jr NTR.