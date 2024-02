Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the most popular superstars in Indian cinema. The superstar started the year 2024 on a fantastic note with his blockbuster aerial action drama Fighter. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, had Hrithik Roshan in the role of Patty, and he won unanimous praise for his performance, action sequences, and sizzling chemistry with Deepika Padukone. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan praises influencer for blowing the lid off nutrition drink his movie character was obsessed with

Hrithik Roshan's uncanny resemblance to Elvis Presley is truly remarkable

Hrithik Roshan's uncanny resemblance to Elvis Presley is truly remarkable

Besides being a bankable star, what makes Hrithik Roshan the heartthrob of the nation is his fashion sense and the way he appears. Hrithik, also called Greek God, never fails to win our hearts with his charm, and he does it again. Recently, he shot for the Rado advertisement campaign. Hrithik Roshan's entire look in the photoshoot is a sight to behold. The superstar recreated the look of Hollywood star Elvis Presley in the advertisement, and everything was superior from his haircut to the wardrobe he was wearing. Check out the picture below.

Hrithik Roshan pulled off his inbuilt charm, swagged into the foray, and grabbed the eyeballs for the most stylish appearance. The look Hrithik Roshan donned for the brand shoot indeed has an uncanny resemblance to the iconic Elvis Presley. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in War 2.