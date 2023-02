It has become easy to watch the latest released movies on OTT. After the pandemic, most of the movies were released on digital space soon while many followed eight weeks theatrical release rule to premiere on OTT. Almost every recently released film made its way online selling rights to streaming platforms. The audience is still waiting for Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. Both of the films have not premiered online yet. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan describes his school days as 'painful'; recalls the time when doctors said he cannot become an actor due to broken spine

The aftermath of the global pandemic has harshly impacted the box office collection of movies which forced the makers to release movies online soon breaking their traditional rule as they premiered films on TV or OTT months after the release. The duration was shortened to eight weeks however few filmmakers made it to four weeks to release movies post-theatrical release. Vikram Vedha, the neo-noir classic thriller of , has completed 19 weeks while Bhediya starring released 11 weeks ago. The delay in the digital release of both films has created much inquisitiveness among audiences asking what is stopping these movies from their OTT debut.

According to Bollywood Hungama reports, Vikram Vedha and Bhediya will soon release on OTT but on a new platform. These films will stream on a new Jio App that is yet to be launched. Not just Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan's highly awaited movies will release on the said app but other several movies will also be streamed. According to the plan every week there will be a premiere, and sometimes that would be a theatrical release while some films will have a direct OTT release on the platform. As per the source, the list of movies will be announced during the launch of the app.

Talking about movies, Vikram Vedha is a remake of Tamil classic movie of the same name. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan replaced and from the original. The director duo Pushkar Gayathri helmed both versions and received praise for their amazing work in Tamil and Hindi movies. The Hindi version also stars and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

On the other hand, Bhediya is a part of 's horror comedy cinematic universe. After Stree, Bhediya is about a man turning a werewolf featuring Varun Dhawan and in pivotal roles. It is directed by Amar Kaushik under the banners of Maddock Films.