'Hum darne wale log nahi hai': Pankaj Tripathi opens up on elder brother's brutal assault in Bihar

Pankaj Tripathi opens up after his brother Vijayendranath Tiwari was allegedly attacked over a land dispute in Bihar. The actor says he has complete faith in the justice system.

Pankaj Tripathi on brother's attack in Bihar

Vijayendranath Tiwari, Pankaj Tripathi's elder brother, was recently attacked during a property dispute in Gopalganj, Bihar. Even though the incident was unpleasant, the actor, who hurried to Patna immediately, has now opened up about the incident. The actor says he still has trust in the legal system.

Pankaj Tripathi opens up on brother's attack

In a conversation with TOI, the actor said, “I have a lot of affection for my family and we speak at least once every day. The incident did affect me, but I have full faith in the justice system. Hum log darne wale log nahi hai. Humne kisi ke liye sansar mein galat kiya hi nahi toh kiss baat ka darr. Woh apriya ghatna hai, and nothing else. Jeevan mein yeh sab ghatna chalti rehti hai,” he says.

What was the whole incident?

Vijendranath Tiwari was beaten with sticks and clubs in a life-threatening incident in Bihar over a land dispute. The event occurred at the actor's ancestral village, Belsand, which is located in the Barauli town of Gopalganj district.

Tiwari was hospitalised at the Gopalganj Model Hospital late at night and then transferred to a facility in Patna for further treatment. The police responded quickly, arresting one of the accused in the case.

Pankaj Tripathi work front

Regarding his career, Tripathi will next be seen in the movie Ohh My Dog, which he decided to work on for free. With the musical La Ilaaj, he has also made a comeback to theatre following a 12- or 13-year break. He claims that screen tiredness is the reason why performers are returning to the theatre.

Talking about actors returning to theatre, he says, “That is because of screen fatigue. Today, everything is on a screen- films, reels, podcasts. Theatre offers a real experience, where humans perform for humans. We’ve already staged five-six shows in Mumbai, and have got a very good response,” he says.

Admitting he was nervous about returning to the stage after over a decade, the actor adds, “There are no retakes in theatre. You’re performing live, so there’s always the anxiety of getting every cue and dialogue right.”

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