Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun: Hema Malini, Rajinikanth and Shatrughan Sinha starrer to finally RELEASE after 37 years

Hema Malini, Rajinikanth and Shatrughan Sinha starrer Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun is set to release nationwide after over three decades. Read on.

A long-awaited Bollywood multistarrer film titled Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun from the 1980s, featuring Hema Malini, Rajinikanth and Shatrughan Sinha, is set to be released soon. After over three decades of wait is over as the movie is slated for a nationwide release. The film was shot in 1989, has been restored and made for the audience now. Backed by Raja Roy Films and helmed by Harmesh Malhotra, the movie brings some of the Indian film industry’s biggest names. The creative team boasted contributions from distinguished artists of that era.

The dialogues of Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun were written by Salim–Faiz. The music of the film was composed by Laxmikant, Pyarelal with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. The choreography was done by Saroj Khan. At that time, the film was shot on Classic 35 mm Eastern Colour Stock, which is known for its rich visual quality that evokes the tone and texture of that period.

According to IANs, Raja Roy says, “We never lost hope for this film. It has endured grief, setbacks, and long silence,” acknowledging the years of uncertainty. “Today, I feel grateful that it will finally meet its audience. This film has survived against all odds, and its release feels like destiny fulfilled.”

In the last few years, the team used contemporary technology to prepare the film, without changing the original cinematic essence. As per reports, modern tools like AI assisted restoration, 4K remastering and 5.1 surround sound mastering have been applied carefully to enhance the quality of visual and audio.

Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun stars Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Anita Raj, Prem Chopra, Sharat Saxena, Sharad Saxena, the late Amrish Puri and the late Jagdeep in key roles. As the film is gearing up for release, the actors and people associated with the film are quite excited. The release date of Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun is yet to be confirmed. More details are awaited regarding the film. The movie marks the collaboration of top actors from the 1980s. The film is also special as Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini will make a comeback with it.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth will also be seen in Jailer 2. The movie also features Mirna Menon, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, S.J.Surya and Vinayakan in key roles. Jailer 2 is slated to be released in theatres in June 2026.

