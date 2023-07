Huma Qureshi has always been a strong advocate of body positivity. Despite being trolled for her body weight and sartorial choices, she chooses to turn a deaf ear to the naysayers and live life on her own terms. But the incessant criticism sometimes does take a toll on her, revealed the Gangs of Wasseypur actress herself. In a heart-to-heart interaction with a media portal, Huma opened up about being body shamed, how it affected her at one point, and how she deals with such derogatory comments now. Also Read - Kamal Haasan for Project K and more celebrities' paycheck amount for a cameo in movies

Huma Qureshi on being body shamed

In the latest episode of Pinkvilla’s Baatein Ankahee: Season 2, Huma Qureshi got candid in sharing how negative remarks about her physical appearance, made her question her self-worth. Recalling an incident when a film reviewer body-shamed her, the actress opined that the masses do not review films now, they are more preoccupied with “being slanderous.” “If you don’t like a film, no problem. It’s your choice. But why do people get into personal attacks? There’s no need to slander somebody,” she said. Also Read - Tarla: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari expresses gratitude for the overwhelming response to Huma Qureshi film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Huma Qureshi doubted her self-worth

Huma Qureshi continued that before stepping into the Hindi film industry she was confident about the way she looked. It was the same confidence that encouraged her to pursue her dreams as an actress and head to Mumbai. But, the City of Dreams, crushed her faith in herself. She started believing that there was “something terribly wrong” with her. Facing constant derogatory comments on her body, left a negative impact on Huma. Also Read - Tarla stars Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi bust stereotypes needed to be an actor [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Huma Qureshi on dealing with body shaming

Upon being asked whether she still gets affected by the trolling, Huma Qureshi was quick to reply, “Of course, it affects you. Thanks to social media, because of that you know what people are thinking about you or your film.” However, she now believes that every film reviewer has their own “personal biases” which cannot be changed. So what’s her solution? “Just take it with a pinch of salt and move on, because ultimately what matters is how you do a project and the audiences’ love,” concluded Huma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Huma Qureshi film front

Huma Qureshi is known for her fiercely female-centric roles. Apart from Gangs Of Wasseypur, she impressed us with her powerful performances in films like Ishqiya, Badlapur, Double XL, and Monica Oh My Darling. Huma was recently showered with multiple plaudits for breathing life into the character of the iconic chef Tarla Dalal, in the film, Tarla. She will next be seen in filmmaker Navjot Gulati’s Pooja Meri Jaan, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Raaz.