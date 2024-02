Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make for an IT couple in the Bollywood industry. Fans love their chemistry on and off-screen. Until the controversy after the Koffee with Karan 8 episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the two of them were often talked about for their PDAs and unique fashion statements. However, the whole alleged open relationship controversy brought controversy for Ranveer and Deepika. Huma Qureshi has recently reacted to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's relationship controversy.

Huma Qureshi reacts to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's open relationship controversy

Last year, Deepika Padukone confessed to dating other men while being in a relationship with Ranveer Singh. However, this revelation had an adverse effect on the outlook of their relationship among fans. And now, Huma Qureshi has reacted to the same. Huma made an appearance on a podcast called AfterHours with All About Eve. She was asked about the trolling and the controversy, Deepika and Ranveer's revelation gathered. Huma addressed the trolling that came Deepika's way and said, Ab kya bol sakte hai, (what can we say) ridiculous…We are supposed to present a kind of palatable…" She added that people might have been expecting something else. The actress acknowledged having no idea about it.

Furthermore, Huma addressed the trolling culture on social media these days. The actress talked about how people troll if one wears black or not. Sadly, even Huma has been subjected to trolling on social media. However, Huma refrains from reading what people have to say on social media. She says she has no patience for it. She questions why she should waste 15 minutes of her life reading some loser's deconstruction of her life's choices. Huma believes the reactions and trolling are from the people who are unhappy in their own lives and expresses feeling bad for them.

Watch this video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone here:

On the work front, Huma Qureshi has Pooja Meri Jaan and Maharani 3. Ranveer Singh has Don 3 and Singham Again. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has Kalki 2989 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Singham Again in the pipeline.