Sidharth Shukla - a name that anyone would never forget. The actor won millions of hearts and gathered a massive fan following for himself with his appearance in Bigg Boss 13. Even though he was a lone wolf who often showed his angry side, fans loved Sidharth Shukla dearly. Sadly, the actor passed away on September 2, 2021 at the age of 40. His sudden death sent shock waves across the industry. Today, fans are remembering as the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania has completed 9 years.

Sidharth Shukla's fans get emotional

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in leading roles. Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the film as he played the role of Angad. He was immensely loved by the fans and today, fans are emotional as the day marks 9 years of his Bollywood debut. But he is no more in this world to celebrate this occasion. Fans are sharing clips and pictures of Sidharth Shukla from the film and trending '9 YRS OF SID AS ANGAD'. A lot of fans are also sharing video and pictures of Sidharth Shukla remembering his Bigg Boss 13 journey.

Check out fans' tweets on Sidharth Shukla below:

Be smart, but never show it; show your handsomeness. 9 YRS OF SID AS ANGAD#SidharthShukIa #SidHearts pic.twitter.com/T8bhKtXBcJ — SIDHARTH SHUKLA FANS ♥♥ ♥(KRISHNA SIDHEARTS) (@Krish_Hearts) July 11, 2023

During promotion of HSKD 9 YRS OF SID AS ANGAD#SidharthShukIa pic.twitter.com/TSf8jasRWb — ??????¬°·°✨ (@SIDWarriorss) July 11, 2023

The man who lived short?

But lived it to the fullest..

On his own terms..!!

Daring to be himself!!

Still..

Spreading love... respect...goodness, goodwill.. fun & cheer.

Perfect man.. well raised ?

Missing you #SidharthShukIa

But celebrating your life !! 9 YRS OF SID AS ANGAD pic.twitter.com/OrgcfIzycK — ?G4 ?SIDHARTH? (@G4Gautam1443) July 11, 2023

Your smile is enough to brighten up our day ❤️ Keep smiling always.

God bless you abundantly @sidharth_shukla#SidharthShukIa

9 YRS OF SID AS ANGAD pic.twitter.com/whuXFHCeia — Yasmin (@Yasmin81998869) July 11, 2023

Sidharth Shukla appeared in many top TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and more. He was also seen in Broken But Beautiful.