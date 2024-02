Abbas-Mustan is all set to make a sequel of Humraaz which was a mega hit in 2002. Fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated film and cannot keep calm. The film featured Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel in the main roles. Well, recently in an interview Gadar 2 actress Ameesah Patel spoke her heart out about the sequel. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Before Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera; Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat and 9 more ICONIC Bollywood villains who overshadowed the heroes

Talking to News 18 about the sequel of Humraaz, Ameesha said that she is not sure if the makers have locked a script for the film as of now. But she said that it was quite surprising to see the news of Humraaz 2 all over the internet. She even said that she was aware of the producers and directors working on the script, but had no clue that the script had been locked or not.

Ameesha did not reveal many details about the sequel but said that it is best to leave it to the producer, Mr Ratan Jain, who will speak about it whenever he feels that it is the right time. According to sources close to the development, Abbas, Mustan and Ratan Jain have cracked the script which will not just be bigger but also better than the first part. Well, now the makers will be approaching actors to come on board for the film.

On the work front, Ameesha was last seen in Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. The film broke all the records at the box office and was declared a blockbuster.