The Girl On A Train actress has taken a judges' seat on the reality show Hunarbaaz. It is hosted by comedienne and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show is among the good performing ones on Television. Mostly, Bharti and Haarsh's comedy attracts a lot of attention. Recently, Haarsh made a request to Parineeti Chopra. He asked her to bring cousin sister and Nick Jonas' baby daughter to India. Her epic response has now caught everyone's attention. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra exudes killer BOSS-LADY vibes in all black as she shoots at an exotic location in Rome – view pics

As Haarsh made the demand, Parineet Chopra stated 'Abhi wo bohot chotti hai (She is very small)." Haarsh was actually because he was promoting the upcoming show Dance Deewane Juniors. He rolled out the information about the upcoming shows audition details and more. Watch the video below: Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora and more B-town divas who looked sensuous AF in see-through dresses [VIEW PICS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

It was in January 2022 that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had welcomed their baby girl through surrogacy. As per reports, the baby arrived a few weeks early. The couple shared the news through social media and wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Nick Jonas also shared the same post on his social media page." Ever since then, Priyanka and Nick have been busy with their parental duties. However, they did take sometime out to celebrate the festival of Holi. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal and more: List of divas who are set to embrace motherhood in 2022 [VIEW PICS]

Priyanka and Nick are yet to share glimpses of their little bundle of joy. The actress hasn't shared baby's name yet.